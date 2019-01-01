48 Hour Broadcast 2019 Schedule

Friday 22nd February

Our usual Friday schedule runs up until 6pm, when the 48 Hour Broadcast begins.

18:00 – 19:00 – The Launch with Tim Moore

Tim Moore kick starts the 48 Hour Broadcast, with an official opening from the Mayor of Bury.

19:00 – 21:00 – Artists from the UK with Adam & David

Tune in as Adam & David take you through your Friday evening playing a range of artists from England, Ireland, Scotland & Wales.



21:00 – 00:00 – Into the Night with Gavin McGill

A mix of laid back and relaxing songs from across the years to take you into the night.

Saturday 23rd February

00:00 – 02:00 – Danny’s Music Jukebox with Daniel Groves

Playing songs for the party people.



02:00 – 04:00 – Chill Out with Martin Kirby

Wind down with a relaxing selection of music with Martin.

04:00 – 08:00 – Mark Russell

08:00 – 09:00 – Morning Mix with Jamie Swain

A bonus hour of top tunes with Jamie before this week’s Saturday Breakfast.

09:00 – 12:00 – Saturday Breakfast with Jamie & Nick

Jamie Swain & Nick Roddy join the broadcast with the regular Saturday Breakfast mix of great music and fun features.

12:00 – 14:00 – David Catterall

14:00 – 15:00 – Community Corner

Tim Moore speaks to guests from the Rochdale Pioneers Museum.

15:00 – 16:00 – Broadchurch Weekend Shift with Tim Moore

A one-off weekend edition of Tim Moore’s Broadchurch.

16:00 – 18:00 – Journey Through the Decades with Si Hartley

Starting in the 60’s and working our way to the present day.

18:00 – 20:00 – Martin Kirby

20:00 – 22:00 – When Cover Versions Don’t Suck with Greg Mitchell



22:00 – 00:00 – Tony Glancy

Sunday 24th February

00:00 – 02:00 – All 80s with Jamie Swain

It may be midnight, but it’s not time to wind down yet. Two hours of great music with our 80s party.

02:00 – 04:00 – The 2 Hour Talkathon with Jamie & Nick

Two hours of radio, and not a single track played? Expect the bizarre, as Jamie & Nick spend two hours playing unique games and talking about anything & everything.

04:00 – 06:00 – Nowt But The 90s with Nick Roddy

Two hours of great 90s tunes.

06:00 – 10:00 – Soul Survivors Meets Smoove Sundays with Steve Smith

Steve Smith combines his two shows, bringing us three decades of great tunes.

10:00 – 12:00 – Andrew Loofe

Andrew plays songs and artists related to colours.

12:00 – 14:00 – Dawn & Graham’s Sunday Roast

An hour of the best in acoustic music followed by requests from the wards.



14:00 – 16:00 – Under the Covers with Andrew Riley

Two hours of unusual cover versions. From the sublime to the bizarre. Ever heard Elvis sing AC/DC? A folk version of God save the Queen? You will hear both today.

16:00 – 18:00 – Artists from Around the World with Adam & David

Tune in as Adam & David take you through your Sunday afternoon playing music from many different artists around the World including Spain, Australia, Canada and the USA.