The Gig Guide

January 2019
27 January
Let's Do This! (DENOVA/
/ Ok Broken) ⤺ Ends 1:00 AMBand night featuring 2 great upcoming bands. £3 entry.Sure 5 Studios, Moss Lane, Royton, Oldham, OL2 6HR
Squeeze (TG Lee & The Rago Band/
/ DeepShade) ⤺ Ends 3:00 AMBand night featuring upcoming bands and 60s, 70s and Soul DJ until late. £3 entry.Big Hands, 296 Oxford Rd, Manchester, M13 9NS
Heart of Glass- Rowche Rumble (Heart of Glass)
Ends 3:30 AM
Disco featuring Glam// Punk// Art Rock and New Wave. £5 entry// £4 before midnight.The Peer Hat, 14-16 Faraday St, Manchester, M1 1BE
- 7:00 PM – 11:00 PM
MCR Greatest (Crying Beauty Queens/
/ Late Night Honeymoon/ / My Only Solution/ / Cassiopeia)Band night featuring 4 upcoming bands. Tickets available from Skiddle.Gullivers, 109 Oldham St, Manchester, M4 1LW
28 January
- 8:00 PM – 11:00 PM
Doc 'n' Roll- IVW 19 (About a Badly Drawn Boy)
Documentary about Badly Drawn Boy. Tickets available at Ticketweb.Night People, 105 Princess St, Manchester, M1 6DD
29 January
- 7:30 PM – 11:00 PM
Somewhere in Between/
/ Broomhead/ / Chris Kelly/ / The Printers (Somewhere in Between/ / Broomhead/ / Chris Kelly/ / The Printers)Band night featuring 4 upcoming bands for independent venues week. Tickets available on Skiddle.Jimmy's, 12 Newton St, Manchester, M1 2AN
30 January
- 7:00 PM
Silent-K/
/ The Big Peach/ / James Levaux (Silent-K/ / The Big Peach/ / James Levaux)Band night featuring 3 upcoming bands. Tickets available at Ticketweb.Night People, 105 Princess St, Manchester, M1 6DD
31 January
- 8:00 PM – 11:00 PM
Picnic Club (Silver Train/
/ Picnic Area/ / Our Man Flint/ / Dirty Deluxe (+ More))Band night featuring several upcoming bands. Free entry.Fuel Cafe Bar, 448 Wilmslow Rd, Manchester, M20 3BW
- 10:30 PM
Courteeners Disco (Courteeners Disco)
Disco featuring The Courteeners// Indie// Dance. Tickets available on Skiddle.The Venue, 29 Jackson's Row, Manchester, M2 5WD
February 2019
1 February
Courteeners Disco (Courteeners Disco)
Ends 4:00 AM
Disco featuring The Courteeners// Indie// Dance. Tickets available on Skiddle.The Venue, 29 Jackson's Row, Manchester, M2 5WD
- 7:45 PM – 10:45 PM
Narcissus/
/ The Maitlands/ / Callow Youth/ / Stray Sunshine (Narcissus/ / The Maitlands/ / Callow Youth/ / Stray Sunshine)Band night featuring 4 upcoming bands. Tickets available OTD.Jacksons Pit, Barn St, Oldham, OL1 1LP
- 9:00 PM
The Morrissey Smiths Disco (The Morrissey Smiths Disco)
Disco playing Morrissey and The Smiths. £5 entry.The Star and Garter, 18-20 Fairfield St, Manchester, M1 2QF
2 February
The Morrissey Smiths Disco (The Morrissey Smiths Disco)
Ends 2:30 AM
Disco playing Morrissey and The Smiths. £5 entry.The Star and Garter, 18-20 Fairfield St, Manchester, M1 2QF
- 7:00 PM
Manchester SKA Foundation (Manchester SKA Foundation)
Manchester SKA Foundation play Whittles. £5 entry.Whittles, 27 King St, Oldham, OL8 1DP
- 7:30 PM – 10:30 PM
Hardwicke Circus/
/ Boxes/ / BLUE SLIMS/ / Sugarstone (Hardwicke Circus/ / Boxes/ / BLUE SLIMS/ / Sugarstone)Band night featuring 4 upcoming bands. £6 entry.Aatma, 11 Stevenson Square, Manchester, M1 1DB
- 9:00 PM
The Punch Bowl Atherton (The Punch Bowl Atherton)
Disco playing Indie and Rock.The Punch Bowl Hotel, 165 Market St, Atherton, Manchester, M46 0DF
3 February
- All Day
The Punch Bowl Atherton (The Punch Bowl Atherton)
Disco playing Indie and Rock.The Punch Bowl Hotel, 165 Market St, Atherton, Manchester, M46 0DF
Manchester SKA Foundation (Manchester SKA Foundation)
Ends 2:00 AM
Manchester SKA Foundation play Whittles. £5 entry.Whittles, 27 King St, Oldham, OL8 1DP
- 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM
Fab Sunday Social February (Fab Sunday Social)
Pulverise// Joan the Wad// The Any Numbers (+More) will be playing at the monthly Fab Radio sessions. Free entry.Fab Cafe, 109 Portland Street, Manchester, M1 6DN
4 February
- 7:30 PM – 8:30 PM
Chris Tavener and Rowland Jones (Chris Tavener and Rowland Jones)
Night of music and conversation featuring 2 of Manchester's upcoming artists.Folk & Soul, 30-32, Thomas St, Manchester, M4 1ER
7 February
- 8:00 PM – 11:00 PM
Plato/
/ Born Rogue/ / Mathew Kerry/ / Connah Evans (Plato/ / Born Rogue/ / Mathew Kerry/ / Connah Evans)Band night featuring 4 upcoming artists.Night & Day Cafe, 26 Oldham St, Manchester, M1 1JN
- 10:30 PM
Icons (Icons: ABBA)
Disco featuring ABBA. Tickets available from Skiddle.The Venue, 29 Jackson's Row, Manchester, M2 5WD
8 February
Icons (Icons: ABBA)
Ends 3:00 AM
Disco featuring ABBA. Tickets available from Skiddle.The Venue, 29 Jackson's Row, Manchester, M2 5WD
- 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM
Without Andrew/
/ The Divide/ / Glass Panda/ / Second Home (Without Andrew/ / The Divide/ / Glass Panda/ / Second Home)Band night featuring 4 upcoming bands. £8 entry.The Hive, 78 Sackville St, Manchester, M1 3NJ
- 7:00 PM – 8:00 PM
Faux Pas/
/ Elephant Trees/ / Manalishi (Faux Pas/ / Elephant Trees/ / Manalishi)Band night featuring 3 upcoming bands. Tickets available at See Tickets.The Bread Shed, 126 Grosvenor St, Manchester, M1 7HL
9 February
- 7:30 PM – 10:00 PM
The Lucid Dream (The Lucid Dream)
Band night featuring the Psychedelic rock band The Lucid Dream. Tickets available at See Tickets.YES, 38 Charles Street, Manchester, M1 7DB
10 February
- 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM
Big Mad Andy's Peep Show Bingo (Big Mad Andy's Peep Show Bingo)
Bingo night hosted by Peep Show's Big Mad Andy. Tickets available on Ticketline.Band on The Wall, 25 Swan St, Manchester, M4 5JZ
13 February
- 7:30 PM – 10:30 PM
Sing-a-long: The Greatest Showman! (Sing-a-long: The Greatest Showman!)
Sing-a- long to hit film, The Greatest Showman. £10 entry.Oldham Coliseum, Fairbottom St, Oldham, OL1 3SW
15 February
- 7:30 PM – 11:00 PM
Olly Flavell/
/ Martyn Peters (Olly Flavell/ / Martyn Peters)Band night featuring 2 upcoming artists. Free entry.ABode, 107 Piccadilly, Manchester, M1 2DB
16 February
- 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM
Black Triangle (The Moods/
/ ARGH Kid/ / Trinity)Band night featuring 3 upcoming artists. £8 entry.Aatma, 11 Stevenson Square, Manchester, M1 1DB
- 7:00 PM
Shout! 5th Anniversary Night. (Shout! Motown and 60s night)
Disco playing Motown and 60s. Tickets on sale from Ratcliffe Bars.Ratcliffe Bars, Sandy Ln, Rochdale, OL11 5DR
- 10:00 PM
Planet V Future Tour (DJ Bryan Gee/
/ Jumpin Jack Frost/ / Alibi/ / Command Strange (+ More))Drum and bass night. £3-£15 entry.The Bread Shed, 126 Grosvenor St, Manchester, M1 7HL
17 February
Shout! 5th Anniversary Night. (Shout! Motown and 60s night)
Ends 3:00 AM
Disco playing Motown and 60s. Tickets on sale from Ratcliffe Bars.Ratcliffe Bars, Sandy Ln, Rochdale, OL11 5DR
Planet V Future Tour (DJ Bryan Gee/
/ Jumpin Jack Frost/ / Alibi/ / Command Strange (+ More)) ⤺ Ends 3:00 AMDrum and bass night. £3-£15 entry.The Bread Shed, 126 Grosvenor St, Manchester, M1 7HL
- 12:00 PM – 11:00 PM
Below The Bridge All Dayer Valentines Special! (Illerstate/
/ Half Cut/ / Northern Sports Club/ / Broomhead (+ More))All day music festival featuring many upcoming bands. £8 entry.Zombie Shack, 50 New Wakefield St, Manchester, M1 5NP
19 February
- 7:30 PM
Les Miserables (Les Miserables)
The hit musical Les Miserables comes to Manchester. Tickets available on Tickx.Palace Theatre, 97 Oxford St, Manchester, M1 6FT
20 February
- All Day
Les Miserables (Les Miserables)
The hit musical Les Miserables comes to Manchester. Tickets available on Tickx.Palace Theatre, 97 Oxford St, Manchester, M1 6FT
- 10:00 PM – 11:00 PM
Pout! (Basshunter)
DJ Basshunter comes to Ark. Tickets available at Poutmcr.Ark, 3A, 4 Whitworth St W, Manchester, M1 5LH
21 February
- All Day
Les Miserables (Les Miserables)
The hit musical Les Miserables comes to Manchester. Tickets available on Tickx.Palace Theatre, 97 Oxford St, Manchester, M1 6FT
22 February
- All Day
Les Miserables (Les Miserables)
The hit musical Les Miserables comes to Manchester. Tickets available on Tickx.Palace Theatre, 97 Oxford St, Manchester, M1 6FT
- 7:00 PM
A Skull in Connemara (A Skull in Connemara)
The exciting play A Skull in Connemara comes to the Oldham Coliseum. Tickets available at the Oldham Coliseum.Oldham Coliseum, Fairbottom St, Oldham, OL1 3SW
23 February
- All Day
Les Miserables (Les Miserables)
The hit musical Les Miserables comes to Manchester. Tickets available on Tickx.Palace Theatre, 97 Oxford St, Manchester, M1 6FT
A Skull in Connemara (A Skull in Connemara)
The exciting play A Skull in Connemara comes to the Oldham Coliseum. Tickets available at the Oldham Coliseum.Oldham Coliseum, Fairbottom St, Oldham, OL1 3SW
- 6:30 PM
Musicians against homelessness (The Winachi Tribe/
/ Argh Kid/ / SWJ Group/ / Pagans (+ More))Band night featuring several upcoming musicians to raise money for the homeless. Tickets available at Skiddle.Alphabet Brewing Company, 99 N Western St, Manchester, M12 6JL
- 7:30 PM
A Tribute to Erasure (A Little Respect)
Erasure tribute band and club night until late. Tickets available at Fatsoma.Zombie Shack, 50 New Wakefield St, Manchester, M1 5NP
24 February
- All Day
Les Miserables (Les Miserables)
The hit musical Les Miserables comes to Manchester. Tickets available on Tickx.Palace Theatre, 97 Oxford St, Manchester, M1 6FT
A Skull in Connemara (A Skull in Connemara)
The exciting play A Skull in Connemara comes to the Oldham Coliseum. Tickets available at the Oldham Coliseum.Oldham Coliseum, Fairbottom St, Oldham, OL1 3SW
Musicians against homelessness (The Winachi Tribe/
/ Argh Kid/ / SWJ Group/ / Pagans (+ More)) ⤺ Ends 1:30 AMBand night featuring several upcoming musicians to raise money for the homeless. Tickets available at Skiddle.Alphabet Brewing Company, 99 N Western St, Manchester, M12 6JL
A Tribute to Erasure (A Little Respect)
Ends 3:00 AM
Erasure tribute band and club night until late. Tickets available at Fatsoma.Zombie Shack, 50 New Wakefield St, Manchester, M1 5NP
25 February
- All Day
Les Miserables (Les Miserables)
The hit musical Les Miserables comes to Manchester. Tickets available on Tickx.Palace Theatre, 97 Oxford St, Manchester, M1 6FT
A Skull in Connemara (A Skull in Connemara)
The exciting play A Skull in Connemara comes to the Oldham Coliseum. Tickets available at the Oldham Coliseum.Oldham Coliseum, Fairbottom St, Oldham, OL1 3SW
26 February
- All Day
Les Miserables (Les Miserables)
The hit musical Les Miserables comes to Manchester. Tickets available on Tickx.Palace Theatre, 97 Oxford St, Manchester, M1 6FT
A Skull in Connemara (A Skull in Connemara)
The exciting play A Skull in Connemara comes to the Oldham Coliseum. Tickets available at the Oldham Coliseum.Oldham Coliseum, Fairbottom St, Oldham, OL1 3SW
27 February
- All Day
Les Miserables (Les Miserables)
The hit musical Les Miserables comes to Manchester. Tickets available on Tickx.Palace Theatre, 97 Oxford St, Manchester, M1 6FT
A Skull in Connemara (A Skull in Connemara)
The exciting play A Skull in Connemara comes to the Oldham Coliseum. Tickets available at the Oldham Coliseum.Oldham Coliseum, Fairbottom St, Oldham, OL1 3SW
28 February
- All Day
Les Miserables (Les Miserables)
The hit musical Les Miserables comes to Manchester. Tickets available on Tickx.Palace Theatre, 97 Oxford St, Manchester, M1 6FT
A Skull in Connemara (A Skull in Connemara)
The exciting play A Skull in Connemara comes to the Oldham Coliseum. Tickets available at the Oldham Coliseum.Oldham Coliseum, Fairbottom St, Oldham, OL1 3SW
- 8:00 PM – 11:00 PM
Tac:tile... 2019 (Hunter and the Wolves/
/ Gdansk 81/ / Buff)Band night featuring 3 upcoming artists. Free entry.Whittles, 27 King St, Oldham, OL8 1DP
March 2019
1 March
- All Day
Les Miserables (Les Miserables)
The hit musical Les Miserables comes to Manchester. Tickets available on Tickx.Palace Theatre, 97 Oxford St, Manchester, M1 6FT
A Skull in Connemara (A Skull in Connemara)
The exciting play A Skull in Connemara comes to the Oldham Coliseum. Tickets available at the Oldham Coliseum.Oldham Coliseum, Fairbottom St, Oldham, OL1 3SW
- 7:30 PM – 11:00 PM
James Holt + Band (James Holt/
/ Mano McLaughlin/ / Toria Wooff)Band night featuring 3 upcoming artists. Tickets available at Skiddle.Night People, 105 Princess St, Manchester, M1 6DD
2 March
- All Day
Les Miserables (Les Miserables)
The hit musical Les Miserables comes to Manchester. Tickets available on Tickx.Palace Theatre, 97 Oxford St, Manchester, M1 6FT
A Skull in Connemara (A Skull in Connemara)
The exciting play A Skull in Connemara comes to the Oldham Coliseum. Tickets available at the Oldham Coliseum.Oldham Coliseum, Fairbottom St, Oldham, OL1 3SW
3 March
- All Day
Les Miserables (Les Miserables)
The hit musical Les Miserables comes to Manchester. Tickets available on Tickx.Palace Theatre, 97 Oxford St, Manchester, M1 6FT
A Skull in Connemara (A Skull in Connemara)
The exciting play A Skull in Connemara comes to the Oldham Coliseum. Tickets available at the Oldham Coliseum.Oldham Coliseum, Fairbottom St, Oldham, OL1 3SW
4 March
- All Day
Les Miserables (Les Miserables)
The hit musical Les Miserables comes to Manchester. Tickets available on Tickx.Palace Theatre, 97 Oxford St, Manchester, M1 6FT
A Skull in Connemara (A Skull in Connemara)
The exciting play A Skull in Connemara comes to the Oldham Coliseum. Tickets available at the Oldham Coliseum.Oldham Coliseum, Fairbottom St, Oldham, OL1 3SW
5 March
- All Day
Les Miserables (Les Miserables)
The hit musical Les Miserables comes to Manchester. Tickets available on Tickx.Palace Theatre, 97 Oxford St, Manchester, M1 6FT
A Skull in Connemara (A Skull in Connemara)
The exciting play A Skull in Connemara comes to the Oldham Coliseum. Tickets available at the Oldham Coliseum.Oldham Coliseum, Fairbottom St, Oldham, OL1 3SW
6 March
- All Day
Les Miserables (Les Miserables)
The hit musical Les Miserables comes to Manchester. Tickets available on Tickx.Palace Theatre, 97 Oxford St, Manchester, M1 6FT
A Skull in Connemara (A Skull in Connemara)
The exciting play A Skull in Connemara comes to the Oldham Coliseum. Tickets available at the Oldham Coliseum.Oldham Coliseum, Fairbottom St, Oldham, OL1 3SW
7 March
- All Day
Les Miserables (Les Miserables)
The hit musical Les Miserables comes to Manchester. Tickets available on Tickx.Palace Theatre, 97 Oxford St, Manchester, M1 6FT
A Skull in Connemara (A Skull in Connemara)
The exciting play A Skull in Connemara comes to the Oldham Coliseum. Tickets available at the Oldham Coliseum.Oldham Coliseum, Fairbottom St, Oldham, OL1 3SW
8 March
- All Day
Les Miserables (Les Miserables)
The hit musical Les Miserables comes to Manchester. Tickets available on Tickx.Palace Theatre, 97 Oxford St, Manchester, M1 6FT
A Skull in Connemara (A Skull in Connemara)
The exciting play A Skull in Connemara comes to the Oldham Coliseum. Tickets available at the Oldham Coliseum.Oldham Coliseum, Fairbottom St, Oldham, OL1 3SW
9 March
A Skull in Connemara (A Skull in Connemara)
Ends 10:00 PM
The exciting play A Skull in Connemara comes to the Oldham Coliseum. Tickets available at the Oldham Coliseum.Oldham Coliseum, Fairbottom St, Oldham, OL1 3SW
Les Miserables (Les Miserables)
Ends 10:30 PM
The hit musical Les Miserables comes to Manchester. Tickets available on Tickx.Palace Theatre, 97 Oxford St, Manchester, M1 6FT