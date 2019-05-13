Roch Valley Radio will be Radcliffe FC’s official radio provider for the 2019-2020 season.

Roch Valley Radio is delighted to announce that we will be working with Radcliffe FC during the 2019/2020 season to bring fans and supporters full match commentary.

We are excited of this agreement with our local club as it will benefit the fans and community that can’t make the games or that are ‘exiled to still follow the games from anywhere around the world’ via our mobile apps and website.

Our match day coverage will consist of the pre-match build-up, full live uninterrupted coverage provided by our voluntary commentary team and then post-match interviews and discussions, with some supporter reactions.

Our Chairman, David Murphy said, “This is a fantastic opportunity of working with a great local club while enhancing our outreach in the local community to provide a service that can benefit both the station, Radcliffe FC and their fans all around the world “.

Sports Coordinator, Adam Clark said, “Non-league football is a passion of mine, and it doesn’t always get the coverage it deserves in the main-stream media, I’m looking forward to leading the commentary team and working with the Radcliffe FC team on providing match commentary”.

Adam Harrison, Head of Media for Radcliffe FC said, “I am very pleased to welcome Roch Valley Radio to the club. They will offer a service for our fans like something we have never had before. I can’t wait for the partnership to get started a take our and their content to the next level”.

If you are interested in volunteering with the commentary team or would like to find out further information about roles that we have available, please email sports@rochvalleyradio.org.uk