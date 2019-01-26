Rochdale Hornets rugby league Commentary

Roch Valley Radio is the official broadcast partner of Rochdale Hornets for the 2019 rugby league championship.

What does this mean? Well, Roch Valley will be broadcasting every home game from the Crown Oil arena live.

We will also be broadcasting some of their away matches, including the Summer Bash game against Swinton Lions.

Do YOU want to be right there with us?

We are looking for fans of the sport to become involved. We need commentators to join us on this new adventure.

Do you know your Full Back from your Hooker? a forward pass from a knock on? Do you want to have the chance to ask Carl Forster his thoughts on the game post-match?

Then click on the link below and join us. Don’t worry about experience, our team are here to help and guide you, and let’s face it, who knows more about the club and rugby league than the fans?

The Hornets begin the season at home on the 3rd February with the visit of Dewsbury Rams who make the 25 mile trip over the Pennines looking to better their 8th place finish of 2018.

Obviously, the best way to follow the Hornets is to actually be there, but the next best thing will be to tune into Roch Valley Radio either via the website or our newly updated app.

Roch Valley Radio is also looking for volunteers in other areas. Please, if you think you can help us in any way, click on the link and join us.



