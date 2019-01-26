Rochdale Hornets Commentary

Roch Valley Radio is pleased to announce that it has become the official broadcast partner of Rochdale Hornets for their campaign in the 2019 rugby league championship.

What does this mean? Well, Roch Valley will be broadcasting every home game from the Crown Oil arena live, and hopefully, some away matches, including the much anticipated game in Blackpool at the Summer Bash on Saturday the 18th May. We will also have pre match interviews with Hornet coach Carl Forster, as we preview each week of what is certain to be an exciting year for Hornets fans.

This is YOUR chance to be involved

We are looking for fans of the sport to become involved. We need commentators to join us on this new adventure. Do you know your Full Back from your Hooker? a forward pass from a knock on? Do you want to have the chance to ask Carl his thoughts on the game post match? Then click on the link below and join us. Don’t worry about experience, our team are here to help and guide you, and let’s face it, who knows more about the club than the fans?

The Hornets begin the season at home on the 3rd February with the visit of Dewsbury Rams who make the 25 mile trip over the Pennines looking to better their 8th place finish of 2018. Obviously the best way to follow the Hornets is to actually be there, but the next best thing will be to tune into Roch Valley Radio either via the website or our newly updated app.



