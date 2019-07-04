Join the Ramsbottom United FC Commentary Team for the 2019/2020 season.

Roch Valley Radio is working with Ramsbottom United FC in the 2019/2020 season to bring you LIVE match commentary.

We are giving you the opportunity to become part of our Commentary Team to get behind the microphone and commentate on your favourite team; you’ll even get chance to ask players questions in pre and post-match interviews.

As part of this voluntary role, you will receive the relevant training to use both our studio and commentary equipment, we’ll get you registered for the corresponding press accreditation, and you’ll work alongside other like-minded people who have a keen interest in local sports. All we ask is that you have a keen interest in sports and would be up for the challenge.

We aim to have about 6-9 commentators to accommodate volunteer availability, and each game two people will be at the match ground and a third back in the studio broadcasting the match, this will be on a rotational basis.

If this is of interest to you then you can sign up by visiting to fill in the enquiry form here: http://bit.ly/30i1Vnj or if you would like further information, please email sports@rochvalleyradio.org.uk the initial deadline is Wednesday 10th July 2019.

You’ll be able to tune into the match games from your mobile phone, tablet, Amazon Alexa and online, keep your eyes open for further information over the coming weeks.