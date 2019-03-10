GAME OFF: Rochdale Hornets vs York City Knights

Today’s Betfred Championship fixture between Rochdale Hornets & York City Knights has been called off due to bad weather conditions

We are arrived at the ground at around 1pm and once the press area opened just before 1.30pm we could see that there was some doubt in the game as there was a cover on the pitch which on top was the rain that had fell through the morning and early afternoon.

We came on air at 2pm and the groundstaff were at work to try and get the game on but just after 3pm the game was confirmed as off due to safety concerns.

In a club statement the Hornets said: “TODAY’S scheduled fixture against York City Knights has been cancelled due to safety concerns.

Due to adverse weather and high winds, the ground staff have been unable to remove pitch covers and erect rugby posts in a safe manner.

Rochdale Hornets have worked closely with ground staff and an external contractor exploring all possibilities to allow the game to take place which included delaying kick off in the hope we would have a window where the sheets could be removed and posts could be erected safely.

Rochdale Hornets CEO, Steve Kerr said: “Whilst we are extremely disappointed and frustrated by this situation the safety of all staff in the stadium is paramount.

“We will work hard over the coming days with Rochdale AFC, the stadium company and the Rugby Football League to come to a solution on this and rearrange the fixture.

“Finally I would like to apologise to both sets of players, staff and all supporters who have travelled far and wide to support their teams.

“I would especially like to extend my apologies to the large number of York City Knights supporters who have travelled today.”

