Weather beats Hornets

The snow covered Crown Oil Arena, home of the Rochdale Hornets

Rochdale Hornets have been forced to postpone their opening game of the season against the Dewsbury Rams.

The snow-covered pitch at the Crown Oil Arena failed an inspection late on Saturday afternoon.

The Rochdale Hornets ground staff had been working hard to clear the pitch of snow and fans had been helping, but sadly it was too big a task.

This means Roch Valley Radio’s first live commentary will now be the transatlantic visit of the Toronto Wolfpack on the 10th February

Rochdale Hornets will announce the date of the rearranged fixture as soon as possible.

We will be previewing next weeks game right here and will be talking to Head Coach Carl Forster about the task of taming the Wolfpack.