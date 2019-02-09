Hornets face Wolfpack in opener

After the postponement of the Hornets opening game, Andrew Riley looks ahead to the visit of the Wolfpack

Anyone watching Sky Sports last Sunday will have seen a determined York City Knights team hold Toronto to a creditable 14 points.

Rochdale Hornets will have to be at their best if they are to hope of getting a result in what is their first game of the season in front of the Sky cameras at the Crown oil arena.

Toronto are a team full of Super League talent, and their head coach, Brian MacDermott is well aware that his team will be the scalp every club wants this year.

With players like Jon Wilkin, Gareth O’Brien and Ashton Sims in their squad, the Hornets will have to be at their very best if they want to take any points from this game.

Carl Forster has had a disrupted build-up to what should have been the second game of the season but for last weeks snow.

With this game taking place in front of the Sky cameras, he will be wanting to make certain his own squad give a good account of themselves.

Its been a disrupted start to the season after last weeks postponement of the visit of Dewsbury, but head coach Carl Forster is in a positive mood ahead of kick-off;

“We’ve put the fact its in front of the cameras out of our heads.” he said

We know what we have to do as a squad if we want those two championship points on Sunday”

You can hear the full interview with Carl ahead of kick off live on Sunday from 2pm when Andrew Riley and Mark Wynn will bring you exclusive coverage of the game.