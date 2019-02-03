Bury held at home by Crawley after referee injured

It was a very frustrating afternoon for Bury as they drew 1-1 with Crawley Town.

The biggest talking point from the first half was when Assistant referee Helen Byrne had to be replaced after colliding with a Crawley player.

Bury Manager Ryan Lowe had made 2 changes from last week’s 3-3 draw withLincoln.

Danny Mayor with illness and Chris Stokes was left on the bench with Skipper Neil Danns returning to the starting line along with debutant Scott Wharton.

There was not much for either team in the opening exchanges, with the first 15 minutes passing without a shot on target.

As the half moved on, Bury’s Nicky Adams had a shot saved by keeper Grant Morris on the 20-minute mark.

Adams was involved again 3 minutes later when his cross reached the back post but Nicky Maynard couldn’t get to the ball and it went out for a goal-kick

Half time Bury 0 Crawley 0

Bury made the better start to the second half.

Maynard put a shot just wide of the post.

After 65 minutes Bury spurned another good chance with Callum McFadzean hitting over the bar into the Cemetery end.

Bury finally took the lead with seven minutes to go.

Maynard scored his 13th League goal of the season after a good corner swung in by Adams, and headed back across goal by Wharton for Maynard to pull off an acrobatic kick to squeeze it past the Crawley keeper.

It wasn’t to last long though.

Crawley equalised four minutes later.

A defensive mistake allowed Ollie Palmer to put the ball across the box and shoot from a tight angle for his 11th league goal of the season.

Despite extending their unbeaten run to 9 games, it was a disapointing game for Shakers fans.

FULL TIME Bury 1 Crawley 1

After the game, Ryan Lowe said it was “hard to take. The performance wasn’t what I expected, it was a bit flat all round.”

“I thought we were flat all over today, whether it was the weather or the pitch – no excuses though, we just weren’t at the races.”

Bury defender Adam Thompson also spoke to the press “We can’t let it be a negative, it’s another point and we keep going unbeaten.”

“we’re not going to play well every week, we’re not going to win every week, and today is a point in the right direction.”