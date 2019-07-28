Flood Warnings issued for Rochdale – Flooding is expected – immediate action required.

Several flood warnings have been raised this evening by the Environment Agency covering Rochdale.

The Environment Agency have posted: “Due to persistent heavy rainfall, river levels are rising and flooding is possible from approximately 19:30pm this evening. Rainfall is likely to continue throughout the evening and we are expecting the river to peak approximately 9pm. We are closely monitoring the situation. Please be aware of your surroundings and keep up to date with the current situation.”

You can keep up to date with flood warnings via the Environment Agencies website here.