Volunteers Week 2019

Between the 1st and 7th of June we celebrate Volunteers’ Week, a national week where we give recognition to all volunteers that work in many voluntary sectors, without you, many organizations, like ours would simply not exist.

Roch Valley Radio has over 50 volunteers that carry out numerous tasks, both on-air being a radio presenter to collecting music requests on the hospital wards, fundraising, attending bag packs, speaking to people in the community and more.

Throughout this week we’ll be posting interviews with volunteers so that they can tell you themselves, how great volunteering is.

If you’d like to get involved with us over the summer at a number of the events we’re attending, we’d love to have you come along.

You can contact us at volunteer@rochvalleyradio.org.uk

Thank you!