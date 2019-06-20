Message from the Chairman: Annette Martens

Message from the Chairman:

Dear All,

It is with deep regret and upset that I have to inform you that Annette Martens passed away yesterday evening.

Annette (aged 73) had been with the station for several years, and we will all miss her deeply. Many of you have worked with Annette at events, while she has presented Community Corner Show, her own radio show and dedicated her time to support the station.

The love and energy she gave each one of us will never be forgotten.

We have spoken to her family this morning and passed on our deepest condolences from everyone at Roch Valley Radio.

David Murphy

Chairman