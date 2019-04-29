Roch Valley Radio to start LIVE Commentary for Ramsbottom United FC

Roch Valley Radio is delighted to announce that we will be bringing you the commentary of Ramsbottom United home games for the 2019/20 season.

We are excited on the opportunity of working with another local club as it will help the Ramsbottom fans that can’t make the game or that ‘are exiled to still, follow the games from anywhere around the world via our website on matchdays.

Our matchday coverage will consist of the pre-match build-up followed by live full & uninterrupted commentary of the match; then after the game, we will review it with our team at the ground with some post-match reaction from the Ramsbottom United camp.

Our Head of Sports Adam Clark said: “Non-league football is a passion of mine and sometimes in the mainstream media it doesn’t get the coverage it deserves, so overall I’m happy to be able to lead a team next season covering the Rams in the Evo Stik League.”

A Ramsbottom United spokesman said: “It’s great to get publicity on a local radio station and we think it will help the fans that can’t make it to the games and we look forward to another exciting season for the Rams.”

If you’re interested in joining our team that’s going to be covering Ramsbottom United, or you want to join our sports team, in general, covering a wide range of football and rugby matches, then please email our Head of Sports, Adam Clark on sports@rochvalleyradio.org.uk