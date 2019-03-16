Quiz Night Fundraiser with Creative Living Centre

On Saturday 30th March, from 7pm onwards at St Michael’s Parish Hall, Whitefield, ‘The Friend’s Choir’ will perform Songs from the Shows for an hour followed by a Quiz Night hosted by Roch Valley Radio!

All in a good cause for raising money for Creative Living Centre, working together for mental wellbeing and to support Roch Valley Hospital and Community Radio. This is a ticketed event at £5.

Some of the prizes include:

Win a meal for two at the fantastic ANATOLIAN GRILL famous for its succulent Turkish food 

Win tickets for FESTWICH the TRIBUTE MUSIC EXTRAVAGANSER in PRESTWICH  (5pack) 

Win a meal for two at the at one of Whitefield’s finest the BLUE BAY RESTAURANT succulent Bangladeshi food.

Win tickets to watch the table climbing SHAKERS at Gigg Lane .

Win two tickets for the legendry WINE TASTING EVENT at ANATOLIAN GRILL ,Turkish WINES AT their best 

Win tickets for THE BIG GRILL FOOD FEST at BURRS PARK 

Win a bottle of ” HOUSE OF COMMONS WHISKY signed by a famous PRIME MINISTER 

Many other prizes coming in ready for the Big Draw at our fundraiser on the 30th March GET YOUR TICKETS NOW.