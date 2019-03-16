Louise Bugeja goes Global with her Show… again!

Louise Bugeja has been with Roch Valley Radio since the beginning; in fact, we can say that she originally started at HFM before the amalgamation to Roch Valley Radio.

With over 12 years of broadcasting experience and never missing a show, Louise produces a Soul Scene Show on Tuesday evenings between 8 pm and 10 pm (GMT) playing 60’s and 70’s Motown and Northern Soul music, with requests welcome, Louise plays all the secret favourites and some that you may not have heard before.

On Wednesday evenings Louise hosts a 60s Request Show where listeners can request any 60’s song during the LIVE show, including rare and unreleased tracks.

Last year Louise started working with Keep The Faith Internet Radio which is dedicated to the fantastic sounds of 60’s & 70’s Soul, embracing Northern, Modern, Crossover and Tamla Motown and plays non stop round the clock to broadcast Louise’s Show from Roch Valley Radio.

Louise is pleased to announce that Gibraltar Gold Radio which also broadcasts in Spain will be broadcasting her show LIVE from our studios to their listeners too.

David Murphy, the Chairman, said “The dedication and research that Louise puts into her show is outstanding, the show is always a good listen and you learn something new each week. The patients love Louise’s show and the feedback from our local community is great too”.

If you would like to listen to Louise, please tune into Roch Valley Radio on Tuesday evenings between 8 pm and 10 pm or on Wednesday evenings between 8 pm and 10 pm, you can also listen again to Louise via our Listen Again section. https://www.rochvalleyradio.org.uk