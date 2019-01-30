School Snow Closures

A number of schools across our local borough have closed today on Wednesday 30th January 2019 because of the weather.

Please use this page as a guide, you should confirm any closures via your schools website and social media channels.

Please check back regularly.

Rochdale

Falinge Park High School

St Cuthbert’s High School

Springside School

Castleton Primary School

Holy Trinity, Littleborough

St Edwards CE Primary School

St Gabriel’s RC Primary School

Hopwood Hall College

Redwood School

Sandbrook CPS

Bury

Tottington High School

Woodhey High School

St Gabriel’s High School

Elton High School

Tottington Primary School

Hazlehurst Primary School

Derby High School

Summerseat Primary School

Springside Primary School

Broadoak High School

Christ Church Walshaw Primary

St Monica’s High School

Gorsefield Primary School

St Andrew’s Primary School

Parrenthorn School

Stubbins Primary School

East Ward Primary School

Reddish Vale High School

Sunny Bank Primary School

Peel Brow Primary School

St Joseph’s Primary School

Hazlehurst Primary School

Spring Lane School

Ribble Drive Primary

Oldham

Crompton House

Oldham College

The Blue Coat C.E. School

St Paul’s C.E. Primary School

Christ Church C.E. Primary School, Denshaw

Oasis Academy

Kingsland School



Manchester

Abraham Moss School

Manchester Grammar School

Lostock College

Manchester High School for Girls

Manchester Vocational and Learning Academy

Cedar Mount Academy

Plymouth Grove Primary School

William Hulme’s Grammar School

Manchester Enterprise Academy

Trinity High

West Didsbury CE School

Manchester Academy

St Barnabas CE

St Peter’s RC High School

Melland High School

Connell Sixth Form College

Withington Girls’ School

Bolton

Bowness Primary

Essa Academy

Smithills School

Ladybridge High School

Beacon Primary School

Lord’s School

Trafford

Wellington School

St James and Emmanuel

Elmridge Primary

Trafford College

Flixton Girls School

Altrincham College of Arts

Acre Hall Primary

St Ambrose

Lime Tree Academy

Altrincham Girls Grammar

Tameside

Tameside College

All Saints CC

Alder Community High

Russell Scott Primary

Wigan

Fred Longworth High School

Salford

Oakwood Academy

Alder Brook Primary Partnership Centre

Harrop Fold School

Chatsworth High School