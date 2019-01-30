School Snow Closures

A number of schools across our local borough have closed today on Wednesday 30th January 2019 because of the weather.
Please use this page as a guide, you should confirm any closures via your
Please check back regularly.
Rochdale
Castleton Primary School
St Gabriel’s RC Primary School
Redwood School
Sandbrook CPS
Bury
Summerseat Primary School
Springside Primary School
Broadoak High School
Christ Church Walshaw Primary
St Monica’s High School
Gorsefield Primary School
St Andrew’s Primary School
Parrenthorn School
Stubbins Primary School
East Ward Primary School
Reddish Vale High School
Sunny Bank Primary School
Peel Brow Primary School
St Joseph’s Primary School
Hazlehurst Primary School
Spring Lane School
Ribble Drive Primary
Oldham
The Blue Coat C.E. School
St Paul’s C.E. Primary School
Christ Church C.E. Primary School, Denshaw
Oasis Academy
Kingsland School
Manchester
Abraham Moss School
Manchester Grammar School
Lostock College
Manchester High School for Girls
Manchester Vocational and Learning Academy
Cedar Mount Academy
Plymouth Grove Primary School
William Hulme’s Grammar School
Manchester Enterprise Academy
Trinity High
West Didsbury CE School
Manchester Academy
St Barnabas CE
St Peter’s RC High School
Melland High School
Connell Sixth Form College
Withington Girls’ School
Bolton
Bowness Primary
Essa Academy
Smithills School
Ladybridge High School
Beacon Primary School
Lord’s School
Trafford
Wellington School
St James and Emmanuel
Elmridge Primary
Trafford College
Flixton Girls School
Altrincham College of Arts
Acre Hall Primary
St Ambrose
Lime Tree Academy
Altrincham Girls Grammar
Tameside
Tameside College
All Saints CC
Alder Community High
Russell Scott Primary
Wigan
Fred Longworth High School
Salford
Oakwood Academy
Alder Brook Primary Partnership Centre
Harrop Fold School
Chatsworth High School