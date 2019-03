Roch Valley Radio is once again hosting the main stage for Prestwich Carnival on 23 June 2019.

Want to play or perform on stage? Now Heres your chance… we are looking for local talent, whether you’re a solo artist or part of a group that can entertain and engage with the audience.

We get a lot of interest and unfortunately can’t fit everyone on stage, however if you would like to submit an application to us, please click below to fill in the form.