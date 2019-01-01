Amazon Alexa

You can search for and enable skills in the Alexa app and from the Alexa Skills store on the Amazon website. If you know the exact name of the skill you want, you can say, “Enable (skill name).” Skill availability varies by country. For information about enabling and using skills for smart home devices, go to Connect Smart Home Devices to Alexa.
To enable Alexa skills in the Alexa app:
- From the menu, select Skills & Games.
- Find Roch Valley Radio, and then select it to open the skill detail page.
- Select Enable Skill, or ask Alexa to open the skill
. Tip: Refer to the skill’s detail page for examples of things to say and to learn more.