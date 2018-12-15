Roch Valley Radio’s first Christmas Fair Success!

On Sunday 9th December the team at Roch Valley Radio, which serves the local hospitals and community in Rochdale and Bury, hosted their very first Festive Christmas Fair to raise essential funds to keep the station on-air and to develop the services it provides.

With over 25 stalls from local traders and other local community organisations made the day a great success where the station raised over £600.00. The money raised will go towards the on-going fees required to keep the station on-air such as music licenses and royalties.

David Murphy, the Chairman, added “Volunteers work at the station 365 days a year providing a lifeline to patients and the surrounding community, it was a fantastic day and great to see so many faces coming to the Christmas Fair to support the work that we do. We hope it was an enjoyable event for all those that attended and the funds raised will ensure that we can continue this service.”

The radio channel is loved by hospital patients, staff and visitors and can be accessed by patients for FREE at their bedside, an alternative for paying for the TV service while staying in the hospital. Patients and family can ring the station on 0161 764 9200 to request songs and dedications.

Further information about the radio station and the services it provides, or if you have an interest or would like to delve into a volunteering role can be found on the website at www.rochvalleyradio.org.uk