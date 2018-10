On Sunday 9th December we are holding a Christmas Fair at the Broadoak Restaurant at Farifield General Hospital. There will be live music, refreshments, activities and stalls.

We’d love you to have a stand at the fair. there would be a small charge of £10 per stand. If you’d like further information please contact Tim by emailing community@rochvalleyradio.org.uk or sending a message via Facebook or Twitter. Thanks!