This Friday Night (10th August) We have a quiz night at The Cemetery Hotel in Rochdale. We hope to start between 7.30 & 8pm. The aim of this event is to team up and help raise funds for our local Hospital and Community Radio station.

It’s £2 per person, No need to book. Just come along with friends or family for any info give the station a call on 0161 764 9200

Address: The Cemetery Hotel, 470 Bury Rd, Rochdale, OL11 5EU