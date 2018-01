Roch Valley Radio was pleased to find out that the nomination sent to the National Hospital Radio Awards was shortlisted for ‘Best Programme with Multiple Presenters’.

We would like to thank the volunteers, Jamie Swain, Nick Roddy and Angela Roddy that keeps Saturday Breakfast on the air each week from 9 am until 12 pm. Hopefully, they will bag an award on behalf of the station later this year! Watch this space!