Listen Again – Super Josh Charity

You can now listen again to the interview with Dawn Fidler on Community Corner.

Joshua was 3 ½ when he was diagnosed with a brain stem tumour. Life-saving surgery to remove the tumour left Josh with serious post-operative complications.

On Josh’s 13th Birthday in 2013, Josh and his mum, Dawn, launched the Joshua Wilson Brain Tumour Charity with the aim of helping other families living with childhood brain tumours and post-operative complications. The charity, The Joshua Wilson Brain Tumour Charity, went on to raise £100,000 in its first year of existence.

From Christmas 2013 Dawn was told seven times in eight months her son only had 48 hours to live. Josh defied all odds, and turned 14 in August of 2014 but sadly died in November.

Now that Josh has gone Dawn, their family and all the charities supporters have continued the work of the charity in his legacy. It is amazing to be the centre of so much support and we are delighted to see the work Josh was passionate carry on in his name.

Dawn joins us on Community Corner to promote the great work that her and the charity do.